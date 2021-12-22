Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

BOPP Films is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

BOPP Metalized Films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP Metalized Films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films etc.

For the major players of BOPP film, Taghleef maintained its first place in the ranking. Followed by Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group and Forop. The Top 5 players accounted for 16% of the Global BOPP film revenue market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market

In 2020, the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market size was US$ 16470 million and it is expected to reach US$ 21240 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Scope and Market Size

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market is segmented into

Below 15 Micron

15-30 Micron

30-45 Micron

Above 45 Micron

Segment by Application, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market is segmented into

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Medical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Share Analysis

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films product introduction, recent developments, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Taghleef

Gettel Group

Innovia (CCL Industries)

Oben Group

Forop

Polibak

Inteplast Group

Jindal Poly Films

Vibac

Treofan

Vitopel

SIBUR

Cosmo Films

Kinlead Packaging

Zhongshan Wing Ning

Toray Plastics

Guofeng Plastic

Profol

FSPG

Uflex

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Tatrafan

Wolff LDP

Hongqing Packing Material

