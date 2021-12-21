Hot Rolled Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Rolled Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Rolled Steel Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Hot Rolled Steel Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) Global top five Hot Rolled Steel companies in 2020 (%)

The global Hot Rolled Steel market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Hot Rolled Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Hot Rolled Steel Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Hot Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Steel Plate Steel Coil

Global Hot Rolled Steel Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Hot Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Automotive Construction Steel Pipe Shipping Machinery & Equipment Industrial Others

Global Hot Rolled Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Hot Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Hot Rolled Steel revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Hot Rolled Steel revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Hot Rolled Steel sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Hot Rolled Steel sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: POSCO BAOSTEEL GROUP ArcelorMittal Tata Steel Mid City Steel New Zealand Steel Alliance Steel JFE Steel Grand Stee AK Steel BlueScope Steel Hyundai Steel MidWest Materials Leeco Steel Cascade Steel Rizhao Steel Shagang Group Shandong Steel

