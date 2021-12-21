Smart Transportation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Transportation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Transportation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Smart Transportation market was valued at 74850 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 101610 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Smart Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Transportation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Smart Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

China Smart Transportation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Smart Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Airways

Roadways

Railways

Global Smart Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Transportation Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Transportation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBM

DiDi

IEI

F6S

VIA Technologies, Inc.

Intel

LILEE Systems

Uma Technologies

Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report: Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Transportation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Transportation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Transportation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Smart Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Transportation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Transportation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Smart Transportation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Transportation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Transportation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Transportation Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

