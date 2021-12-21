Multiple applications fueling the High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) industry growth

Multiple applications fueling the High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) industry growth2 min read
Abstract:-
This report describes the global market size of High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report cover following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For competitor segment, the report include global key players of High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) as well as some small players. The information for each competitor include:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Beverage
- Food
- Dairy
- Sauce
- Others
Types Segment:
- HFCS 42
- HFCS 55
Companies Covered:
- Roquette
- Ingredion
- ADM
- Cargill
- Tate & Lyle
- Japan Corn Starch
- Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited
- Samyang
- Xiwang Group
- Baolingbao
- COFCO
- Tereos
- Zhejiang Huakang
- Shijiazhuang Huaxu
- Luzhou Group
- Shandong Xiangchi
- Zhejiang Tianzi
- etc.
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
- Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
