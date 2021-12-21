Multiple applications fueling the High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) industry growth

Abstract:-

This report describes the global market size of High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report cover following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For competitor segment, the report include global key players of High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) as well as some small players. The information for each competitor include:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Beverage

Food

Dairy

Sauce

Others

Types Segment:

HFCS 42

HFCS 55

Companies Covered:

Roquette

Ingredion

ADM

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Japan Corn Starch

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Samyang

Xiwang Group

Baolingbao

COFCO

Tereos

Zhejiang Huakang

Shijiazhuang Huaxu

Luzhou Group

Shandong Xiangchi

Zhejiang Tianzi

etc.

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026

Table of content

CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS

CHAPTER 3 PREFACE

3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE

3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 RESEARCH METHOD

CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES

4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS

CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.5 THREATS

CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS

6.2 High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) ANALYSIS

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS

CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1 LATEST NEWS

7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT

7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS

CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS

8.1 EXPORT OF High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) BY REGION

8.2 IMPORT OF High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) BY REGION

8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE

CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

9.1 High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) MARKET SIZE

9.2 High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) DEMAND BY END USE

9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

10.1 High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) MARKET SIZE

