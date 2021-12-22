Increase In R&D Funding And Rise In Mergers And Acquisitions Is Set To Boost Growth In The Radial Access Catheter Market

Radial Access Catheter market is segmented into product type, applications, end user and regions. Radial Access Catheter can be broadly classified into catheters, guidewires, sheath and sheath introducers and accessories based on product type.

The catheters segment is expected to take a substantial share of the radial access catheters market primarily due to the high cost of the product. These radial access catheters are used for a number of applications that include drug administration, blood transfusion, diagnosis, testing and other similar applications.

Radial Access Catheter Market: Segmentation

The global Radial Access Catheter market is segmented by product type, application, end user and region:

Based on the product type, the global Radial Access Catheter market is segmented into:

Catheters

Guidewires

Sheaths and Sheath Introducers

Accessories

Based on the application, the global Radial Access Catheter market is segmented into:

Drug Administration

Blood Transfusion

Diagnosis and Testing

Others

Based on the end user, the global Radial Access Catheter market is segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cath Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Radial Access Catheter Market: Regional Outlook North America and Europe radial access catheter market is expected to occupy the maximum share of the global radial access catheter market. However, increasing adoption of interventional procedures, increase in cardiac diseases and increasing awareness is expected to drive the growth of the radial access catheter market in the Asia Pacific region such that the CAGR of the region is expected to be maximum when compared to the other regions during the forecast period.

Radial Access Catheter Market: Key Players Some of the Key players in the Radial Access Catheter market include, Ameco Medical, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Nipro Medical Corporation, and Terumo Corporation, among others.