Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Kidney Disease And Cardiac Arrhythmias Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market

The global market for hyperkalaemia treatment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Majority of the drugs are introduced in the generic market, owing to which there is high competition among local and regional players. Hyperkalaemia is a life-threatening metabolic disease that is caused when the kidney is unable to excrete potassium. The drugs are divided based on the route of administration and the distribution channel. This disorder is diagnosed with various blood tests and kidney functioning tests. The market of hyperkalaemia treatment is expected to increase with an increase in the patient pool opting for drugs.

Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global hyperkalaemia treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the route of administration, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Rectal

Injections

Based on the distribution channel, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Based on geography, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Hyperkalaemia treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for hyperkalaemia treatment market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global hyperkalaemia treatment market are AstraZeneca; AdvaCare Pharma; Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Klarvoyant Biogenics Pvt. Ltd.; Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd.; RSM Kilitch Pharma Pvt. Ltd.; Perrigo Company plc; Carolina Medical Products; Novel Laboratories; Pharmascience Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company and Relypsa, Inc.; among others.

Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global hyperkalaemia treatment market owing to high prevalence of kidney and heart diseases. In addition, the market in North America is expected to increase due to advancements in technology and strict regulations for patient care & safety in the region. The hyperkalaemia treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to an increase in the number of products offered by the key players. In addition, initiatives by governments in the region to provide better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the hyperkalaemia treatment. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global hyperkalaemia treatment market throughout the forecast period.

