Language Translation Software & Services Market Size

Language translation software interprets the source text in a specific language. It includes a wide range of language services such as translation, localization, interpretation, transcription, and others. Increasing urbanization has resulted in an increased need to provide content that is relevant to the local market. LanguageLine Solutions, Global Linguist Solutions, LLC, and Babylon Corporation are some of the key players in the language translation software market.

The growing need for businesses to communicate with customers, employees, and officials in the target market increases the demand for translation software in order to overcome language barriers. The presence of free language translators is expected to restrict the market growth. However, increasing proliferation of the Internet in non-English speaking countries such as South America, Spain, Russia, and Brazil provides ample growth opportunities owing to the need for localized websites.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Language Translation Software Market The global Language Translation Software market size is projected to reach US$ 22820 million by 2027, from US$ 12970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Language Translation Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Language Translation Software market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Language Translation Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Language Translation Software market.

Global Language Translation Software Scope and Market Size Language Translation Software market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Language Translation Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Rule-Based Machine Translation Statistical-Based Machine Translation Hybrid Machine Translation Others

Segment by Application Banking Financial Services and Insurance Healthcare Manufacturing Government IT & Telecom Education Others

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

By Company Bigword Group Ltd Lionbridge LanguageLine Solutions Global Linguist Solutions Babylon Corporation Google Inc IBM Corporation Microsoft Inc. Systran Cloudwords Inc

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Language Translation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rule-Based Machine Translation

1.2.3 Statistical-Based Machine Translation

1.2.4 Hybrid Machine Translation

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Language Translation Software Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Banking Financial Services and Insurance

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 IT & Telecom

1.3.7 Education

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Language Translation Software Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Language Translation Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Language Translation Software Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Language Translation Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Language Translation Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Language Translation Software Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Language Translation Software Market Trends

2.3.2 Language Translation Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Language Translation Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Language Translation Software Market Restraints

3 Competition Landsc

