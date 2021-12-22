December 22, 2021

Rising Demand For Electrochemical Sensors Is Boosting The Nanoporous Materials Market Sales Over Forecast period 2021-2031

Nanoporous materials have gained sheer proliferation, owing to numerous technically useful benefits for a wide range of applications. This growing adoption of nanoporous materials for applications, including energy storage and conversion in different types of cells and batteries, hydrogen storage and catalysis, drug delivery, and electronic and magnetic devices, is auguring market growth.

Nanoporous Materials Market – Segmentation

The nanoporous materials market can be segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry.

By Product

  • Zeolites
  • Silica Gel
  • Activated Carbon
  • Activated Alumina
  • Other Types

By End Use Industry

  • Petroleum Refining
  • Water Treatment
  • Pet Litter
  • Food and Beverages
  • Other Applications

Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global nanoporous materials market include BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeochem AG, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Chemviron Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Zeolyst International, and Mineral Technologies Inc.

  • The US army has partnered with NuMat Technologies to create nanoporous materials. As a part of the deal, the US-based NuMat Technologies will develop next-generation materials to protect and sustain the modern combatant. According to NuMat Technologies, the contract will enable the company to use its nanoporous materials in creating new filtration technology tools.
  • A research and innovation hub, IMEC, and a research university KU Leuven have developed a novel nanomesh material that could prove revolutionary in a variety of sustainable application sectors. The nanomesh material is a 3D nanometer-scale (metal) grid structure with highly regular internal dimensions.

Growing Utilization of Nanoporous Materials in FCC Process Driving Market Growth

The growing significant role of zeolites and other nanoporous materials in the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) process has been creating growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the nanoporous materials market. FCC is the most critical conversion process in any typical fuel refinery, and being the most vital ingredient of the catalyst, zeolites are gaining traction for producing most of the gasoline used worldwide.

Zeolites are also playing an integral role in production of diverse transportation fuels, and have become the primary source for activity in FCC catalysts, which in turn is driving their demand. This growing traction for zeolites is likely to trigger growth in nanoporous materials market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

