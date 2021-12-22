Rise In Sales Of Vehicles Will Result In Increased Demand Of Automotive Intercooler Market , Fact.MR Report

The rising demand for passenger cars among consumers pushes several leading manufacturers in the automotive industry, and the industry is expecting massive investment by these players. This increased investment will result in a growing need for an automotive intercooler in vehicles. The installation of the automotive intercooler in the vehicles increases with the rising demand for passenger cars, LCV and HCV among consumers. The increasing urbanization and rising disposable income of middle-class people are escalating the demand for passenger cars and anticipate the growth of automotive intercooler market.

Automotive Intercooler Market Segmentation

Global automotive intercooler market can be segmented on the basis of type, engine type and vehicle type

On the basis of type, automotive intercooler market is segmented as:

Air to Air

Liquid to Air

On the basis of engine type, automotive intercooler market is segmented as:

Supercharged Gasoline

Turbocharged Diesel

Conventional Diesel

On the basis of vehicle type, automotive intercooler market is segmented as:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Automotive intercooler Market Key Players

The automotive manufacturers are making massive investment into R&D to develop a technology that will improve the efficiency of the vehicle and reduce the environmental impact of the vehicle as they are focusing on investing in R&D to gain a competitive edge over peers. The leading manufacturers in the automotive intercooler market are mentioned below.

Forge Motorsport

Bell Intercooler

Kale Oto Radyator

Mishimoto

PWR

Modine Manufacturing

Treadstone Performance Engineering

JC Performance Parts

KVR International

Honeywell International Inc.

Automotive intercooler Market Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia region is expected to dominate the automotive intercooler market during the forecast period due to an increase in the sales and production of passenger and commercial vehicles. In East Asia and South Asia, automotive manufacturers are investing heavily for the development of the innovative product to compete in the automotive intercoolers market. China is expected to dominate the automotive intercooler market during the forecast period because Chinese automakers are developing new and trade-friendly policies that enables them to produce a more significant number of vehicles.

North America is expected to be the second largest automotive intercooler market due to an increase in demand for new passenger and commercial vehicles. North America is a mature economy as far as investment in the automotive industry is concerned. By 2023, in North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the automotive intercooler market due to the presence of major automobile companies. Europe is supposed to be the third largest automotive intercooler market due to high competition in the automotive industry. In Europe, Germany is expected to dominate the automotive intercooler market during the forecast period.

