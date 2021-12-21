Ophthalmic Surgical Systems Market Is Expected To Hold Maximum Share In North America

There are two main types of ophthalmic surgical systems available in the market that include laser ophthalmic surgical systems and phacoemulsification ophthalmic surgical systems. The laser ophthalmic surgical systems are used for a number of ophthalmic surgeries including, glaucoma surgery, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive surgery.

The Laser ophthalmic surgical systems can be broadly classified into three types that are photocoagulating lasers, photodisrupting lasers, and photoablating lasers. In general for photocoagulation of abnormal vascular tissue in the retina ophthalmologists use argon, krypton, dye, diode and Nd:YAG lasers.

The global market for Ophthalmic Surgical Systems is segmented

on basis of product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on the vaccine type, the global Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is segmented into:

Laser Ophthalmic Surgical Systems Photocoagulating lasers Photodisrupting lasers Photoablating lasers

Phacoemulsification Ophthalmic Surgical Systems

Based on the application, the global Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is segmented into:

Glaucoma-Laser Trabeculoplasty

Refractive Surgery

Macular Degeneration

Cataract Surgery

Diabetic Retinopathy Laser Surgery

Based on the end user, the global Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Opthalmic Surgical Systems Market

Based on product type the ophthalmic surgical systems market is broadly classified into laser ophthalmic surgical systems and phacoemulsification ophthalmic surgical systems. These devices are used for a number of applications including glaucoma-laser trabeculoplasty, refractive surgery, macular degeneration, cataract surgery and diabetic retinopathy laser surgery. Most of the ophthalmic surgical systems are used in hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and in research institutions.

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders coupled with large patient pool treated at hospitals, high purchasing power of hospitals, and increasing number of hospitals in emerging economy are some of the factors that drive the growth of the hospital segment of the ophthalmic surgical systems market globally, making it the largest segment in the end user market of ophthalmic surgical systems.

Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is expected to hold the maximum share in the North America and Europe region combined. Increase in prevalence of eye disorders, increasing awareness, favorable regulations and reimbursements are some of the factors that is expected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic surgical systems market in North America and Europe. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, increasing medical tourism in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market for Ophthalmic Surgical Systems at a significantly high rate.

Some of the distinguished ophthalmic surgical systems market players include, Carl Zeiss Meditec, DORC Intenational, Aurolab, Volk, IRIDEX Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Ziemer sGroup, Katalyst Surgical, NIDEK, and Novartis among others.

