Global Acetic Anhydride Market Insights 2021

Acetic Anhydride

This report describes the global market size of Acetic Anhydride from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

“Global Acetic Anhydride Market attained a value of USD 2.77 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.9% during 2021-2026 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.68 billion by 2026.â”

For geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report cover following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For competitor segment, the report include global key players of Acetic Anhydride as well as some small players. The information for each competitor include:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Cellulose Acetate

Acetylating Agent

Pharmaceutical

Others

Companies Covered:

Eastman

Celanese

INEOS

Lonza

Daicel

Jubilant Life Science

Nantong Cellulose Fibers

Ningbo Wanglong

Jilin Petrochemical

Jiangsu Danhua

Yankuang Lunan Chemicals

etc.

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026

Table of content

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS

CHAPTER 3 PREFACE

3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE

3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 RESEARCH METHOD

CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES

4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS

CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.5 THREATS

CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS

6.2 Acetic Anhydride ANALYSIS

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS

CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1 LATEST NEWS

7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT

7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS

CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS

8.1 EXPORT OF Acetic Anhydride BY REGION

8.2 IMPORT OF Acetic Anhydride BY REGION

8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE

CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Acetic Anhydride MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

9.1 Acetic Anhydride MARKET SIZE

9.2 Acetic Anhydride DEMAND BY END USE

9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Acetic Anhydride MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

10.1 Acetic Anhydride MARKET SIZE

10.2 Acetic Anhydride DEMAND BY END USE

10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYS

