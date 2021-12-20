December 20, 2021

Global and United States Gypsum Fibreboard Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Gypsum Fibreboard market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gypsum Fibreboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gypsum Fibreboard market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type Regular Moisture Resistant Fire Resistant

 

Segment by Application Residential Commercial Industrial Others

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

By Company BNBM Saint-Gobain Etex Corp Knauf USG National Gypsum Boral Yoshino Baier Jason

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gypsum Fibreboard Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Regular
1.2.3 Moisture Resistant
1.2.4 Fire Resistant
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Gypsum Fibreboard, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Gypsum Fibreboard Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Gypsum Fibreboard Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Gypsum Fibreboard Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Gypsum Fibreboard Manufacturers by Sales

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

