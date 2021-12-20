Composites In Automotive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites In Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Composites In Automotive Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Composites In Automotive Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)

Global top five Composites In Automotive companies in 2020 (%)

The global Composites In Automotive market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composites In Automotive Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Composites In Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC)

Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)

Global Composites In Automotive Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Composites In Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Composites In Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Composites In Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composites In Automotive revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composites In Automotive revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Composites In Automotive sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Composites In Automotive sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DOW

Gurit

SGl group

Solvey Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hexcel

Teijin Limited

Toray

UFP Technologies

Huntsman

Advanced Composites Group

Scott Bader

ACP Composites

Clear Water Composites

HITCO Carbon Composites

Polar Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composites In Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Composites In Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Composites In Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Composites In Automotive Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composites In Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Composites In Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Composites In Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Composites In Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composites In Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Composites In Automotive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites In Automotive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composites In Automotive Companies

