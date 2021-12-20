Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Biochemical Oxygen Demand or Biological Oxygen Demand, is a measurement of the amount of dissolved oxygen (DO) that is used by aerobic microorganisms when decomposing organic matter in water.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand is an important water quality parameter because it provides an index to assess the effect discharged wastewater will have on the receiving environment. The higher the BOD value, the greater the amount of organic matter or ?food? available for oxygen consuming bacteria. If the rate of DO consumption by bacteria exceeds the supply of DO from aquatic plants, algae photosynthesis or diffusing from air, unfavourable conditions occur. Depletion of DO causes stress on aquatic organisms, making the environment unsuitable for life. Further, dramatic depletion can lead to hypoxia or anoxic environments. BOD is also used extensively for wastewater treatment, as decomposition of organic waste by microorganisms is commonly used for treatment.

Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer key players include Hach (Danaher), WTW (Xylem), LAR Process Analysers, Lovibond (Tintometer), Lianhua Technology, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Benchtop BOD Analyzers is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial and Municipal Wastewater, followed by Ground/Surface water.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market

In 2020, the global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market size was US$ 70 million and it is expected to reach US$ 96.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Scope and Market Size

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is segmented into

Portable BOD Analyzer

Benchtop BOD Analyzer

Online BOD Analyzer

Segment by Application, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is segmented into

Industrial and Municipal Wastewater

Ground/Surface water

Drinking Water

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market Share Analysis

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer product introduction, recent developments, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hach (Danaher)

WTW (Xylem)

Lovibond (Tintometer)

LAR Process Analysers

Mantech

Hanna Instruments

SEAL Analytical

VELP Scientifica

H-KORBI Co., Ltd.

Lianhua Technology

Nanjing Kehuan Analytical Instrument

LvYu Environment Protection

