SOFC and SOEC Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of SOFC and SOEC in global, including the following market information:

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)

Global top five SOFC and SOEC companies in 2020 (%)

The global SOFC and SOEC market was valued at 842.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2151.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period.

Researcher has surveyed the SOFC and SOEC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SOFC and SOEC Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Planar

Tubular

Others

Global SOFC and SOEC Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Stationary

Transportation

Portable & Military

Global SOFC and SOEC Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SOFC and SOEC revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SOFC and SOEC revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies SOFC and SOEC sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies SOFC and SOEC sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bloom Energy

Aisin Seiki

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

SOLIDpower

Ceres

Convion

Special Power Sources (SPS)

Redox Power Systems

Sunfire GmbH

Fiaxel

ZTEK Corporation

Elcogen

OxEon Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SOFC and SOEC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SOFC and SOEC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SOFC and SOEC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SOFC and SOEC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SOFC and SOEC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers SOFC and SOEC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SOFC and SOEC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SOFC and SOEC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SOFC and SOEC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Planar

