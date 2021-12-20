Mine and IED Detection Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mine and IED Detection Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Mine and IED Detection Systems companies in 2020 (%)

The global Mine and IED Detection Systems market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mine and IED Detection Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sensor Based

Radar Based

Laser Based

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Defense

Homeland Security

Others

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mine and IED Detection Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mine and IED Detection Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Mine and IED Detection Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mine and IED Detection Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BAE Systems (U.K)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

L3 Technologies (U.S.)

Harris (U.S.)

General Dynamics (U.S.)

Schiebel (Vienna)

DCD Group (South Africa)

Chemring Group (U.K)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mine and IED Detection Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mine and IED Detection Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mine and IED Detection Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mine and IED Detection Systems Players in Global Market

