This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Bikes in global, including the following market information: Global Road Bikes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Road Bikes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) Global top five Road Bikes companies in 2020 (%) The global Road Bikes market was valued at 2836.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3320.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Road Bikes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Road Bikes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Road Bikes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Aluminum Road Bike Carbon Fiber Road Bike Others

Global Road Bikes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Road Bikes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Transportation Tools Racing

Global Road Bikes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Road Bikes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Road Bikes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Road Bikes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Road Bikes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Road Bikes sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Giant Trek Merida Scott Sports Accell Group Fuji Bikes Specialized Dorel Industries Cube Grimaldi Industri Derby Cycle Hero Cycles Look Cycle Xidesheng Bicycle Shanghai Phoenix KHS Trinx Bikes Atlas Cycles Laux Bike

