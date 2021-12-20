Woven Polypropylene Flood Protection Sandbags to Remain First Choice among Users – Fact.MR

Woven Polypropylene Flood Protection Sandbags to Remain First Choice among Users – Fact.MR2 min read
According to the latest study by Fact.MR, flood protection sandbags market is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increase in seasonal floods due to environmental catastrophe has propelled the demand for sandbags. Moreover, rise in production of polypropylene as a raw material is bolstering the sales and is projected to grow at CAGR of around ~8.5% over the projected forecast period.
Key Segments
By Material Type
- PP
- Jute
- HDPE
- LDPE
By Product Type
- Bulrap
- Woven Polypropylene
By Seal Type
- Drawstring
- Heat Seal
- Zip Seal
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Flood Protection Sandbags?
Some of the key prominent players in the industry includes
- Cherokee Manufacturing
- Rapid Packaging
- Palmetto Industries
- QINGDAO THANKYOU TRADING CO LTD
- LMC Global PVT Ltd
- Sandbag Store LLC
- One Ton Bag
- United Bags
- Southern Packaging LP.
Aforementioned players have mainly relied on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their businesses and increase consumer base.
