Asia Pacific is Reflecting Highest Growth in Demand and Sales for Centella Asiatica Market| Crucial Insights and Forecast till 2031 by Fact.MR

Centella asiatica extract is used to make a number of caffeine-free beverages, which prevent mental fatigue, anxiety and depression. It is also used on wounds as antifungal and antibacterial, which helps in fast healing. Centella asiatica cultivation is spread through a number of tropical and sub-tropical courtiers globally. Though it is known by different names in different cultures, Centella asiatica is used as a raw vegetable in salads, but its medicinal uses actually drive its growth in the market.

Global Centella asiatica Market: Segmentation

The global Centella asiatica Market can be segmented on the basis of consumption in the form of raw Centella asiatica leaves or Centella asiatica extract. Centella extracts can be further divided into extracts from Centella asiatica leaves and stems.

On the basis of application, the Centella asiatica market is segmented as

anti-microbial

anti-inflammatory

anti-cancer

neuro-protective

antioxidant, and wound healing

Others.

On the basis of end uses of Centella asiatica can be divided into

cosmetic

non-cosmetic uses

On the basis of geography, the Centella asiatica market can be segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific ex.

Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Centella asiatica Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Centella asiatica Market are

Guangxi Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Frank Biochem Co., Ltd.

Lotioncrafter LLC.

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

S. V. Agro Food

Sabinsa Corporation,

Global Centella asiatica: Market Overview

The use of Centella asiatica is diverse across the globe. For example, In India, Centella asiatica is known as Mandukparni, and is used in skin treatment, memory enhancing and anxiety whereas in Southeast Asia it is used for treating a number of skin diseases, joint-related disorders and mental-health-related disorders. In China, the leaves of Centella asiatica are prescribed to cure leucorrhoea and fever. In Madagascar, Centella asiatica is used to treat leprosy while in Malaysia, the leaves are commonly used as a vegetable in salads. Centella asiatica extracts are also used for healing wounds & scratches and is one of the key constituents of brain tonics for the cognitive retard.

Though Asia Pacific is the key market for Centella asiatica, its importance has been on a rise in the U.S. and Europe. The western countries have seen an increase in the sales of plant-based supplements owing to the factors such as higher levels of awareness and dependability on natural remedies. Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns also support the growth in demand for these supplements.

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Centella Asiatica Market

Canada Centella Asiatica Sales

Germany Centella Asiatica Production

UK Centella Asiatica Industry

France Centella Asiatica Market

Spain Centella Asiatica Supply-Demand

Italy Centella Asiatica Outlook

Russia & CIS Market Analysis

China Centella Asiatica Market Intelligence

India Centella Asiatica Demand Assessment

Japan Centella Asiatica Supply Assessment

ASEAN Centella Asiatica Market Scenario

Brazil Centella Asiatica Sales Analysis

Mexico Centella Asiatica Sales Intelligence

GCC Centella Asiatica Market Assessment

South Africa Centella Asiatica Market Outlook

