The Global Market Demand For Functional Foods And Nutraceuticals Is Increasing Demand for Psyllium Market – Fact.MR Study

The nutraceutical industry is a dynamic entity, offering novel products to consumers looking for health-enhanced food products along with scientific evidence. The nutraceutical industry is continuously evolving, and thus, providing products to consumers in response to the demands and market trends. The nutraceutical industry has a hold on three highly rising segments: functional foods, natural products, and dietary supplements. Dietary fibers are well known to play a role in the prevention as well as treatment of many chronic diseases, and thus, have a positive impact on human health.

Global Psyllium Market: Key Players

The global psyllium market is aggressive. Some of the key players in the market include

JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Satnam Psyllium Industries

Gayatri Psyllium Industries

Psyllium Labs LLC

Balisana Isabgol

Ispasen Remedies

K V Agro Products Ltd.

Shree Mahalaxmi Psyllium Pvt. Ltd.

Shubh Psyllium Industries

Premcem Gums Pvt. Ltd.

Global Psyllium: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global psyllium market has been segmented as:

Psyllium Seeds

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium Husk Powder

Psyllium Industrial Powder

On the basis of origin, the global Psyllium market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global psyllium market has been segmented as:

Dietary Supplements

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Industrial Purposes

Global Psyllium Market: A Regional Outlook

India dominates the psyllium market in terms of production and export. USA and Germany are the largest importers of psyllium husk and seeds, respectively. There is a rising demand for psyllium from the U.K., Australia, Denmark France, Japan, Indonesia, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Korea, Pakistan, and Gulf countries. APAC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, being a large producer and having a stronger consumer base.

Followed by APAC, North America is expected to top the psyllium market during the forecast period, due to the large working and aging population, as well as a high number of health conscious people, and increased disposable income.

Europe is expected to experience a rise in demand, especially for industrial husk powder. Thus, the global market for psyllium is expected to increase positively during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

