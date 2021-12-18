December 18, 2021

Strong focus of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents on application

This report describes the global market size of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report cover following regions:

  • North America
  • South America
  • Asia & Pacific
  • Europe
  • MEA

The key countries for each regions are also included such as:

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Korea
  • ASEAN
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • CIS
  • and Brazil etc.

For competitor segment, the report include global key players of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents as well as some small players. The information for each competitor include:

  • Company Profile
  • Main Business Information
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
  • Market Share

Applications Segment:

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Cleaning & Degreasing
  • Adhesives
  • Aerosols
  • Rubber & Polymer

Types Segment:

  • Varnish Makers & Paints Naphtha
  • Mineral Spirits
  • Hexane
  • Heptane
  • Others

Companies Covered:

  • W.M. Barr& Company Inc.
  • Noco Energy Corporation
  • Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd
  • Gotham Industries
  • Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company
  • Recochem Inc.
  • Haltermann Carless
  • Exxonmobil Chemical
  • SK Glo
  • etc.

Please ask for sample pages for full companies list

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Table of content

Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS
CHAPTER 3 PREFACE
3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE
3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 RESEARCH METHOD
CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES
4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS
CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 DRIVERS
5.3 RESTRAINTS
5.4 OPPORTUNITIES
5.5 THREATS
CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS
6.2 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents ANALYSIS
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS
CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS
7.1 LATEST NEWS
7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION
7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT
7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS
CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS
8.1 EXPORT OF Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents BY REGION
8.2 IMPORT OF Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents BY REGION
8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE
CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2016-2026)
9.1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents MARKET SIZE
9.2 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents DEMAND BY END USE
9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2016-2026)
10.1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents MARKET SIZE

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

