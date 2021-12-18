December 18, 2021

Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type Liquid Solid

Segment by Application Polyurethane Elastomer Sealant Packaging Materials Others

 

By Company Mitsui Chemicals(JP) Ningbo Xinyi Chemical(CN) Hangzhou Elion Chemical Industrial(CN) Dezhou Lvbang Chemical(CN)

Production by Region Japan China

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI)
1.2 m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Solid
1.3 m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Polyurethane Elastomer
1.3.3 Sealant
1.3.4 Packaging Materials
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 Japan m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 China m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global m-Xylylene Diisocyanate (MXDI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

