Global Bursitis Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Bursitis is a swelling or inflammation of the bursa ? a sac filled with a lubricating fluid and located between the tissues such as bone, skin, tendons and muscles. Lubricating fluid helps in reducing the friction, rubbing and irritation upon movement of a joint. Bursitis affects mainly elbow, hip, shoulder, knee and Achilles tendon. The most common symptoms of bursitis are pain, swelling and stiffness in affected area. Sudden or severe pain may gradually build up, if there is a presence of calcium deposits. Bursitis is commonly caused by the repetitive trauma of injuries on the affected area. Improper posture at home, work and poor stretching before exercise also lead to bursitis. A poorly or an abnormal placed bone or joint can put extra stress on a bursa sac, causing bursitis. Infection from other conditions such as thyroid disorder gout, or unusual medication reactions also increase a person?s risk for bursitis. Sometimes an infection can sometimes lead to inflammation of a bursa. In adults bursitis is very common especially those over 40 years of age. There are number of ways for bursitis treatment like resting the injured area, icing the area, avoiding activities that aggravate the problem, taking over the counter anti-inflammatory medicines and many more. Surgery may be an option when bursitis does not respond to the other treatment options but it is rarely needed. The global bursitis treatment market is driven by the increasing geriatric population highly prone to the bone injury. Another factor which can influence the growth of global bursitis market can be rising number of sports related injuries. Moreover, increasing incidence of elbow joint pain and R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies etc. are the factors which are driving the global bursitis market. However, lack of awareness towards bursitis treatment options, low treatment rate due to absence of signs and symptoms of bursitis are some factors limiting the growth of global bursitis treatment market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bursitis Treatment Market The global Bursitis Treatment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Bursitis Treatment market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Bursitis Treatment market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Bursitis Treatment market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Bursitis Treatment market.

Global Bursitis Treatment Scope and Market Size Bursitis Treatment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bursitis Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Corticosteroids Antibiotic Analgesics Others

Segment by Application Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

By Company Teva Pharmaceutical Crecent Therapeutics Arinna Lifesciences Private Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Bioanalytical Systems Perrigo Company Arbor Pharmaceuticals

