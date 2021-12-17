Electromechanical Cylinders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electromechanical Cylinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Electromechanical Cylinders companies in 2020 (%)

The global Electromechanical Cylinders market was valued at 482.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 602.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Electromechanical Cylinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

below 100mm/s

100mm/s-500mm/s

500mm/s-1000mm/s

Others

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food & Beverage

Medical

Automotive

Others

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electromechanical Cylinders revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electromechanical Cylinders revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Electromechanical Cylinders sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electromechanical Cylinders sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch Rexroth AG

SKF

BJ-Gear

Parker

Tsubakimoto

RACO

Moog Flo-Tork

Mul-T-Lock

Exlar

Linearmech

Venture

AIM

