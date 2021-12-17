Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Report 2021

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market The global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Scope and Market Size The global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type 2D AOI Equipment 3D AOI Equipment

Segment by Application PCB FPD (LCD, OLED, etc.) Semiconductor Others

The Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company Koh Young Technology Omron Corporation Saki Corporation Mirtec Test Research Viscom ViTrox Corporation Berhad Cyberoptics Corporation Parmi Corp VI Technology (Mycronic) G?PEL electronic GmbH Machine Vision Products (MVP) Mek Marantz Electronics Pemtron Corp. Nordson YESTECH JUTZE Intelligence Technology

Table of content

1 Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 2D AOI Equipment

1.2.3 3D AOI Equipment

1.3 Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 PCB

1.3.3 FPD (LCD, OLED, etc.)

1.3.4 Semiconductor

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price Trends (2016-2027)



2 Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

