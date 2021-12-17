Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market was valued at 34330 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 36480 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Jackup (Non-Floating)

Semisubmersible (Floating)

Drillship (Floating)

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Relatively Shallow

Deep-water

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Keppel

Sembcorp Marine

DSME

SHI

HHI

CIMC Raffles

CSIC Dalian

COSCO

CMHI

Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Product Type

