Magnetic Drill Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

A Magnetic Drill Press is a specialized portable power tool used for drilling holes in steel and similar metals.

? They are used on the job site or in the shop

? Also referred to as a mag drill, portable base drills, portable drill press

It can be time-consuming and cumbersome to try to maneuver large steel or pipe into position at a stationary drill press or work center. A portable magnetic drill allows you to take the drill to the work piece, instead of trying to bring the work piece to the drill.

A portable magnetic drill may be used in any position?vertical, horizontal, or overhead (upside down)

Globally, the Magnetic Drill Press industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Magnetic Drill Press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Milwaukee, Hougen, Metabo and C.?E. Fein GmbH, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Magnetic Drill Press and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 33% production market share, is remarkable in the global Magnetic Drill Press industry because of their market share and technology status of Magnetic Drill Press.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Drill Press Market

In 2020, the global Magnetic Drill Press market size was US$ 231.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 291.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Magnetic Drill Press Scope and Market Size

Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Drill Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented into

Cordless/Battery-Powered Magnetic Drills

Electric Magnetic Drills

Hydraulic Magnetic Drills

Pneumatic/Air-Powered Magnetic Drills

Segment by Application, the Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented into

General Industry

Infrastructure Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Drill Press Market Share Analysis

Magnetic Drill Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Magnetic Drill Press product introduction, recent developments, Magnetic Drill Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hougen

Milwaukee

C.?E. Fein GmbH

Metabo

Nitto

Rotabroach

Unibor

Euroboor

Evolution Power Tools

Ruko

DEWALT

ALFRA

Karnasch Professional Tools GmbH

Powerbor

Champion

Dongcheng

KEN

