China Forehead Thermometer Market Report

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forehead Thermometer in global, including the following market information: Global Forehead Thermometer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Forehead Thermometer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) Global top five Forehead Thermometer companies in 2020 (%) The global Forehead Thermometer market was valued at 109.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 130.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Forehead Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Forehead Thermometer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Forehead Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Non-contact Type Contact Type

Global Forehead Thermometer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Forehead Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Hospital Home Use Others

Global Forehead Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Forehead Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Forehead Thermometer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Forehead Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Forehead Thermometer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Forehead Thermometer sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Braun Microlife Radiant Jinxinbao Easywell Bio Dongdixin AViTA GEON Corp Rossmax Omron Briggs Healthcare Tecnimed srl Exergen Corp SAMICO American Diagnostic Corp Innovo Vive Health Oricom Hill-Rom

