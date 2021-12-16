Automotive Sun Visor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Sun Visor in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units)

Global top five Automotive Sun Visor companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Sun Visor market was valued at 1889.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2277.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Automotive Sun Visor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sun Visor with Mirror

Sun Visor without Mirror

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Sun Visor revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Sun Visor revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Sun Visor sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Automotive Sun Visor sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grupo Antolin

Daimei

Atlas (Motus)

Kyowa Sangyo

KASAI KOGYO

Hayashi

Joyson Safety Systems

IAC Group

HOWA TEXTILE

Dongfeng Electronic

Yongsan

Mecai

