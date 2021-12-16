Automotive NVH Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive NVH Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive NVH Materials companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive NVH Materials market was valued at 2364.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2512.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Automotive NVH Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polyurethane

Others

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hood

Trunk

Chassis

Others

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive NVH Materials revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive NVH Materials revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive NVH Materials sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive NVH Materials sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nihon Tokushu Toryo

3M

Megasorber

STP

Henkel

Nitto Denko Corp

Second Skin Audio

FatMat Sound Control

HushMat

Soundproof Cow

GT Sound Control

Wolverine Advanced Materials

Silent Coat

JiQing TengDa

Daneng

Beijing Pingjing

JAWS

Quier Doctor

DAOBO

Shenzhen Baolise

Beijing Shengmai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive NVH Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive NVH Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive NVH Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive NVH Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive NVH Materials Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive NVH Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive NVH Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive NVH Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive NVH Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive NVH Materials

