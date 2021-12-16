Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Rare Earth Elements in global, including the following market information:
- Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Heavy Rare Earth Elements companies in 2020 (%)
The global Heavy Rare Earth Elements market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We ResearcherHeavy Rare Earth Elements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Scandium
- Yttrium
- Terbium
- Dysprosium
- Holmium
- Erbium
- Thulium
- Ytterbium
- Lutetium
Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Magnets
- Catalysts
- Metallurgy
- Polishing
- Glass
- Phosphors
- Ceramics
- Others
Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Heavy Rare Earth Elements revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Heavy Rare Earth Elements revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Heavy Rare Earth Elements sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Heavy Rare Earth Elements sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- China Minmetals Corporation
- CHALCO
- BAOGANG Group
- Xiamen Tungsten
- Guangdong Rising
- China Southern Rare Earth Group
- China Rare Earth Holdings
- Avalon Rare Metals
- Lynas
- Greenland Minerals & Energy
- Rare Element Resources
- Molycorp
Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heavy Rare Earth Elements Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heavy Rare Earth Elements Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Rare Earth Elements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Rare Earth Elements Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Rare Earth Elements Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Rare Earth Elements Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/