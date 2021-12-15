Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market was valued at 8.97 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Ethylene Process
Acetylene Process
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Adhesives
Chemical Intermediates
Coatings
Food
Plastics
Textiles
Other
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celanese
Dow Chemical
Kuraray
LyondellBasell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Companies
