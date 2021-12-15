Virology Specimen Collection Market Report- Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities and Outlook 2023

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Virology Specimen Collection Market. The competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. Moreover, Virology Specimen Collection Market report covers the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the Virology Specimen Collection Market as it emerges from the crisis, and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The global virology specimen collection market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of -0.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in rising number of blood donations and rising prevalence of viral diseases and emergence of newer pathogens. On the other hand, high cost of technologies and collection kits and usage of flow sensitivity screening are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

This report provides a detailed picture of the global virology specimen collection market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, sample type and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The virology specimen collection market is segmented into test blood collection kits specimen collection tubes, swabs and viral transport media based on product. In 2020, the viral transport media segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collection market. Rising number of blood donations is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The virology specimen collection market is segmented into blood, nasopharyngeal, nasal, throat, cervical and oral based on sample type. In 2020, the blood sample segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collection market. Rising prevalence of viral diseases and emergence of newer pathogens is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The global virology specimen collection market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of blood donations are driving the growth of the virology specimen collection market in this region.

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall virology specimen collection market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.