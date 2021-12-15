Agricultural Biologicals Market Report- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Status, and Forecast 2023

Agricultural Biologicals Market report covers vast drivers, limitations, and opportunities to give a definite picture of the market. Moreover, the Agricultural Biologicals Market research report provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=838744

Leading players profiled in this report-

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Marrione Bio Innovation (US)

UPL (India)

Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)

Evogene LTD (Israel)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Vegalab S.A. (US)

Valent Biosciences (US)

Stockton Bio-AG (Israel)

Biolchim S.P.A. (Italy)

Rizobacter Agentina (Argentina)

Valagro S.P.A (Itlay)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

ITALPOLLINA (Italy)

HAIFA Group (Israel)

Lallemand (Canada)

Seipasa (Spain)

Certis US LLC (US)

The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026. Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. The increased public awareness of the benefits of integrated pest management has created an understanding of plant defense mechanisms among farmers. The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & abiotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The top trends in the agricultural biologicals market are segmented market-wise, with a detailed analysis of each market by studying the individual competitive landscapes.

This report segments the agricultural biologicals market on the basis of key trends. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural biologicals industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=838744

Reasons to buy this report-

To get a comprehensive overview of the agricultural biologicals market

To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the agricultural biologicals market is flourishing