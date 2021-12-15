North and South America Skincare Market Report- A Deep Dive into Sector, Challenges and Future Outlook, Country and Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Distribution Channels and Preferred Packaging Formats

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas skincare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5154343

The Americas was the second-largest region with a value share of 19.6% in the global skincare sector in 2020. It is forecast to record a value CAGR growth of 2.92% during 2020-2025. The region also posted the second-highest volume sales of 4,038.5 million units in 2020. Facial care was the largest category accounting for 68.2% of the Americas skincare sector. The Rodan & Fields (Rodan & Fields, LLC), Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc), and Olay (Procter & Gamble) were the leading brands. The Direct sellers was the dominant distribution channel while rigid plastics was the most used pack material in the Americas skincare sector.

Canada, Brazil, and the US are the key markets for the skincare sector due to their high value sales and high CAGR. Among the high-potential countries, personalisation and ethical consumption were the prominent trends. Mass skincare products accounted for a 71.2% share. The private label penetration stood at 7.1%. In the future it is forecast that the sectors marketing activites will be driven by the social media platforms. Also, the demand for sustainable products along with key technological developments in product formulation is forecast to increase.

Scope of this Report-

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas skincare sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

– High-potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various skincare by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

– Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling skincare manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

– Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

– Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas skincare sector in 2020. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, drug stores & pharmacies, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, vending machines, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, department stores and other retailers.

– Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of skincare.

– Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Americas skincare sector.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5154343

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Market size analysis – The Americas compared to other regions

Value and volume growth analysis by region

The Americas market growth analysis by country

The Americas market growth analysis by category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology – Identifying high-potential countries

Top four high-potential countries in the Americas

Overview of high-potential countries in the Americas

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/3)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/3)

Growth contribution analysis by country (3/3)

Value share analysis of skincare sector compared to other cosmetics & toiletries sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Canadian skincare sector

Demographic analysis – Canada

Key trends in Canadian skincare sector

Overview of Chilean skincare sector

Demographic analysis – Chile

Key trends in Chilean skincare sector

Overview of Colombian skincare sector

Demographic analysis – Colombia

Key trends in Colombian skincare sector

Overview of the US skincare sector

Demographic analysis – The US

Key trends in the US skincare sector

Part 4: Success Stories

About case studies

Case study: La Lift La Crème Main by Chanel

Case study: Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum by Noble Panacea

Case study: Burts Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment by The Clorox Company

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies share in the Americas skincare sector

Price segmentation by category in the Americas skincare sector

Brand share analysis of top five companies

Leading companies in the Americas skincare sector

Leading brands in the Americas skincare sector

Private label penetration in the Americas skincare sector

Part 6: Distribution Analysis

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category (1/2)

Leading distribution channels by category (2/2)

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges in the Americas skincare sector

Future outlook in the Americas skincare sector

Appendix

Definitions