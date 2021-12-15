Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode in global, including the following market information:

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs)

Global top five Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode companies in 2020 (%)

The global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market was valued at 237.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 324 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Below 30mW

30mW-60mW

60mW-90mW

90mW-200mW

More than 200mW

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Bio/Medical

Laser Projectors and Scanners

Blu-Ray Devices

Others

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nichia

Sharp

Sony

Osram Opto Semiconductors

TOPTICA Photonics Inc.

Egismos Technology Corporation

Ondax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Companies

