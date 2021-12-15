NFC Business Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

NFC Business Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of NFC Business Card in Global, including the following market information:
- Global NFC Business Card Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global NFC Business Card market was valued at 16 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 24 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
We Surveyed the NFC Business Card companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NFC Business Card Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global NFC Business Card Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Offline Variant
- Online Variant
China NFC Business Card Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China NFC Business Card Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Company Order
- Private Order
Global NFC Business Card Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global NFC Business Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total NFC Business Card Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total NFC Business Card Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- BIGDAWGS
- Blue
- Lulu Systems, Inc.
- Variuscard GmbH
- Yuvera Solutions (1Card)
- BuzzTech
- MoreRFID
- RFITRFID
- Shenzhen Chuangxinjia RFID Tag
- Shenzhen Xinyetong Technology
- D.O RFID TAG Company
- ZBTECH
- NFC Touch
Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NFC Business Card Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NFC Business Card Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NFC Business Card Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NFC Business Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global NFC Business Card Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NFC Business Card Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NFC Business Card Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NFC Business Card Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 NFC Business Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies NFC Business Card Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFC Business Card Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 NFC Business Card Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFC Business Card Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/