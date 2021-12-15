NFC Business Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of NFC Business Card in Global, including the following market information:

Global NFC Business Card Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global NFC Business Card market was valued at 16 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 24 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

We Surveyed the NFC Business Card companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NFC Business Card Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global NFC Business Card Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Offline Variant

Online Variant

China NFC Business Card Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China NFC Business Card Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Company Order

Private Order

Global NFC Business Card Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global NFC Business Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total NFC Business Card Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total NFC Business Card Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BIGDAWGS

Blue

Lulu Systems, Inc.

Variuscard GmbH

Yuvera Solutions (1Card)

BuzzTech

MoreRFID

RFITRFID

Shenzhen Chuangxinjia RFID Tag

Shenzhen Xinyetong Technology

D.O RFID TAG Company

ZBTECH

NFC Touch

