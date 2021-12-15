Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Monitoring Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Temperature Monitoring Devices market was valued at 611.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 684.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Temperature Monitoring Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

General Purpose Type

Skin Type

Esophageal Stethoscope Type

Tympanic Type

Others

China Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Operating Room

Emergency Department

Intensive Care

The Recovery Room

Other

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Draeger

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

BD

Philips

Medline Industries

Smiths Medical

Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn)

TE Connectivity

Circa Scientific

NOVAMED USA

Truer Medical

Med-link Electronics

Rongrui

Exsense

