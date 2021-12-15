December 15, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Monitoring Devices in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

 

The global Temperature Monitoring Devices market was valued at 611.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 684.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Temperature Monitoring Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • General Purpose Type
  • Skin Type
  • Esophageal Stethoscope Type
  • Tympanic Type
  • Others

China Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Operating Room
  • Emergency Department
  • Intensive Care
  • The Recovery Room
  • Other

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Total Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Total Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

  • 3M
  • Draeger
  • GE Healthcare
  • Medtronic
  • BD
  • Philips
  • Medline Industries
  • Smiths Medical
  • Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn)
  • TE Connectivity
  • Circa Scientific
  • NOVAMED USA
  • Truer Medical
  • Med-link Electronics
  • Rongrui
  • Exsense

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Temperature Monitoring Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies

