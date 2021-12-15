Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-20274 min read
Calibration is a service carried out to compare the performance of a field device/instrument against the standard specifications. It identifies the fault of the instrument, reduces the downtime of an instrument, and enhances productivity. Calibration services are one of the most important services under instrumentation services, as they are a must for testing and maintenance devices. These services help to maintain precision and accuracy of devices, and record and rectify the deviations in performance from standard specifications.
The temperature and humidity calibration services segment accounted for the major shares of the field devices calibration services market. Factors such as the increased utilization of temperature and humidity calibration services in different industries and availability of a wide range of services will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the instrument calibration services market in coming years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market
The global Field Devices Calibration Services market size is projected to reach US$ 117.1 million by 2027, from US$ 83 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Field Devices Calibration Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Field Devices Calibration Services market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Field Devices Calibration Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Field Devices Calibration Services market.
Global Field Devices Calibration Services Scope and Market Size
Field Devices Calibration Services market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Field Devices Calibration Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services
- Electrical Calibration Services
- Pressure Calibration Services
- Mechanical Calibration Services
- Other
Segment by Application
- Process Industries
- Industrial
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- Endress+Hauser
- Siemens
- Yokogawa
- ABB
- Exova
- GE
- Honeywell
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Rockwell Automation
- Fluke Calibration
- HiTek
- Keysight Technologies
- Transcat
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Branom Instrument
- Raeco
- Pfreundt
- Tektronix
- Integrated Service Solutions
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services
1.2.3 Electrical Calibration Services
1.2.4 Pressure Calibration Services
1.2.5 Mechanical Calibration Services
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Process Industries
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Field Devices Calibration Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Field Devices Calibration Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Restraints
