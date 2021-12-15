Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Calibration is a service carried out to compare the performance of a field device/instrument against the standard specifications. It identifies the fault of the instrument, reduces the downtime of an instrument, and enhances productivity. Calibration services are one of the most important services under instrumentation services, as they are a must for testing and maintenance devices. These services help to maintain precision and accuracy of devices, and record and rectify the deviations in performance from standard specifications.

The temperature and humidity calibration services segment accounted for the major shares of the field devices calibration services market. Factors such as the increased utilization of temperature and humidity calibration services in different industries and availability of a wide range of services will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the instrument calibration services market in coming years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market

The global Field Devices Calibration Services market size is projected to reach US$ 117.1 million by 2027, from US$ 83 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Field Devices Calibration Services Scope and Market Size

Field Devices Calibration Services market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Field Devices Calibration Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services

Electrical Calibration Services

Pressure Calibration Services

Mechanical Calibration Services

Other

Segment by Application

Process Industries

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Endress+Hauser

Siemens

Yokogawa

ABB

Exova

GE

Honeywell

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rockwell Automation

Fluke Calibration

HiTek

Keysight Technologies

Transcat

Rohde & Schwarz

Branom Instrument

Raeco

Pfreundt

Tektronix

Integrated Service Solutions

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services

1.2.3 Electrical Calibration Services

1.2.4 Pressure Calibration Services

1.2.5 Mechanical Calibration Services

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Process Industries

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Field Devices Calibration Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Field Devices Calibration Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Field Devices Calibration Services Market Restraints

