Cannabis Extraction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabis Extraction in global, including the following market information:

Global Cannabis Extraction Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Cannabis Extraction Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Cannabis Extraction companies in 2020 (%)

The global Cannabis Extraction market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Cannabis Extraction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cannabis Extraction Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cannabis Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction

Ethanol Extraction

Hydrocarbon Extraction

Solvent-less Extraction

Others

Global Cannabis Extraction Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cannabis Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Recreational

Medical

Global Cannabis Extraction Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cannabis Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cannabis Extraction revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cannabis Extraction revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Cannabis Extraction sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cannabis Extraction sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trulieve

Curaleaf

MedMen

Green Thumb Industries

Cresco Labs

Harvest House of Cannabis

Columbia Care

Acreage Holdings

Halo

Planet 13

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cannabis Extraction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cannabis Extraction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cannabis Extraction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cannabis Extraction Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabis Extraction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cannabis Extraction Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Extraction Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabis Extraction Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Extraction Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

