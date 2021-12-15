Cannabis Extraction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Cannabis Extraction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabis Extraction in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cannabis Extraction Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Cannabis Extraction Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
- Global top five Cannabis Extraction companies in 2020 (%)
The global Cannabis Extraction market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Cannabis Extraction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cannabis Extraction Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cannabis Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction
- Ethanol Extraction
- Hydrocarbon Extraction
- Solvent-less Extraction
- Others
Global Cannabis Extraction Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cannabis Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Recreational
- Medical
Global Cannabis Extraction Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cannabis Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cannabis Extraction revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cannabis Extraction revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Cannabis Extraction sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Cannabis Extraction sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Trulieve
- Curaleaf
- MedMen
- Green Thumb Industries
- Cresco Labs
- Harvest House of Cannabis
- Columbia Care
- Acreage Holdings
- Halo
- Planet 13
Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cannabis Extraction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cannabis Extraction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cannabis Extraction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cannabis Extraction Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabis Extraction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cannabis Extraction Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Extraction Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabis Extraction Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Extraction Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/