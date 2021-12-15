Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales Market Report 2021

The global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Recycled PVC Type Non-recycled PVC Type Recycled PVC is a discarded PVC product, or semi-finished products. GIR analysts pointed out that in the global market, especially in the Chinese market, some manufacturers use recycled PVC to produce SPC flooring. Polyvinyl chloride comprises vinyl chloride monomers through polymerization. Some of these monomers exist in a gaseous form which may be toxic to human beings but the end product, the PVC polymer is safe to people.

Chinese manufacturers like to call SPC flooring. In Europe and United States it is referred to as the luxe plank with rigid core. Like Coretec luxe plank with rigid core flooring. It is an environmentally friendly decoration material resistant to wear, waterproof and to fire. There is grinding of the stone into powder before being mixed with polyvinyl chloride. The resultant product is resilient and durable in addition to having attractive patterns and colors which can be used in decoration whether at home, office or any other place.

Segment by Application Residential Use Commercial

The Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company Decno Group Armstrong Mohawk Mannington Mills Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Zhejiang Oufei New Material Zhejiang Walrus New Material Zhejiang Kingdom Chengdu Luke Dajulong Kaman Zhejiang GIMIG Technology NewBetter Building Materials Zhengfu Plastic Zhejiang Qide New Materials Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring Chenxing

