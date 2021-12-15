CMOS Image Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of CMOS Image Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units)

Global top five CMOS Image Sensor companies in 2020 (%)

The global CMOS Image Sensor market was valued at 6161 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 8042.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the CMOS Image Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Front-illuminated (FI) CMOS

Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial/Space/Defence

Security

Medical

Automotive

Computing

Consumer

Mobile

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies CMOS Image Sensor sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Samsung

OmniVision

Canon

On Semi (Aptina)

Toshiba

ST

Nikon

PixelPlus

Pixart

SiliconFile

GalaxyCore

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CMOS Image Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CMOS Image Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global CMOS Image Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global CMOS Image Sensor Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CMOS Image Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CMOS Image Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global CMOS Image Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CMOS Image Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers CMOS Image Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CMOS Image Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CMOS Image Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CMOS Image Sensor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

