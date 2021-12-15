Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues During 2021-2031

Introduction

Demand for industrial knitting equipments faced a slight drop due to the widespread impact of Covid-19 pandemic. As the industrial units were closed in lockdown, manufacturers suffered heavy losses. Now that the condition has normalized in 2021, market players through their relentless efforts are trying to improve their presence and profitability level.

Rising demands from apparel industries is adding tremendous progressto this market in 2021. Apparel industries are opting for such equipments for their loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, scarfs etc. Circular-knits are mostly used knit fabrics by apparal sector at present.

Garment manufacturers of 2021 are going for automation. Sweater manufacturers are installing second and third batch of automatic flat knitting machines. Shima Seiki and Stoll continue to emerge as frontrunners throughout the world.

Needles, yarns, tapestry needles, stitch holders, measuring tape, crochet hook, stitch holders, row counter, wool wash kit etc are the main equipments used for knitting purposes. Currently, straight needles and light circular knits are witnessing high demand by global users. Circular knitting technology is leading the textile industry in producing special fabrics due to its ability of producing these fabrics at a high speed and of suitable quality.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-Jacquard Jacquard



Auto Stripe Equipment

Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Technical Textiles

Medical Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Readymade Clothes

Others

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

3D Industrial Knitting to Pave Way for New Opportunities

Automation is not new to the industrial knitting equipment market or the textile industry. However, it has its limitations. Garment manufacturers can produce thousands of identical-looking knitted apparel in a day with the current machinery. The current scenario overlooks the demand for custom-designed apparel which has been on a rise. Textile manufacturers, however, have been unable to capitalize on the trend owing to the lack of expertise and equipment required to produce custom-design apparel.

A recent breakthrough in the knitting industry finally shows the potential to open up new prospects in the textile market. Researchers at Carnage Mellon University have written a sophisticated algorithm that can transform 3D designs into stitch-by-stitch instructions for industrial knitting equipment.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.

The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

