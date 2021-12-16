The Increasing Urbanization And Rising Health Awareness Are Likely To Boost The Demand For Chloramine Filters Market

Chloramines are composed of chlorine and ammonia, which is then utilized to treat drinking water. Chloramines are disinfectants to treat the drinking water as it dissolves quickly and also provides long lasting disinfection, as the water moves through pipes to consumers. These chloramines exhibit a distinct chemical odor and taste which has resulted in the adoption of chloramine filters.

Due to the growing use of chloramine by municipal water suppliers, these filters help in cleaning the water better and removes harmful contaminants more efficiently in order to ensure the safety of consumers. Focusing on the safety of users, chloramine filter manufacturers are trying different methods to improve the filtration system, which is anticipated to augur well in the global chloramine filter market.

Global Chloramine Filter Market Segments:

For a better understanding, the global chloramine filter market is being studied under product type, application and distribution channel

By Product Type, Global Chloramine Filter Market is Segmented as:-

Carbon Activated Filters

Catalytic Activated Carbon Filtration

Reverse Osmosis

By Application, Global Chloramine Filter Market is Segmented as:-

Industrial Water Pollution Treatment

Drinking Water Purification

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel, Global Chloramine Filter Market is Segmented as:-

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Global Chloramine Filter Market – Regional Analysis The global chloramine filter market is split into seven geographical regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and East Asia, which further includes China, Japan and South Korea. The chloramine filter market for Oceania incorporates Australia & New Zealand. North America dominates the global chloramine filter market. European market for chloramine filter is also projected to show significant growth due to increasing living standards. Countries in Middle East & Africa are forecasted to be slightly behind in the demand for chloramine filter. South Asia including India, China & South Korea can be foreseen as an emerging market for chloramine filter owing to the increasing population and rapid urbanization. Chloramine Filter Market – Manufacturers The global chloramine filter market includes both regional and global level manufacturers such as Aquasana Inc., PelicanWater, AquaOx Water Filters, Berkey, Kinetico Water Systems, Doulton, Lenntech B.V, Propur Water Filters, are the prominent players with significant market share globally.

