Growing Food Processing Industry Is Likely To Influx Growth Of The Global Drum Dumper Market

Drum Dumper market is anticipated to grow with single digit CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Owing to factors like growing food processing industry. In the food processing industry drum dumper is used for discharging powder, granules, pellets and raw food items. Therefore growth in food processing industry supports growth of the drum dumper market. However, expected global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global drum dumper market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5073

Drum Dumper Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global drum dumper market is being studied under type, power source, end use industries & Region.

By type of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Stationary Drum Dumper

Portable Drum Dumper

By power source of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

Manual

By end use industries, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Food Processing Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

By Regions, global drum dumper market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

For Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5073

Drum Dumper Market Regional Overview North America is the market leader in both production and consumption of drum dumper. Other developing region such as Asia Pacific is augmented to witness highest growth in the global drum dumper market during the forecast period (2020 – 2030) due to increasing industrialization. The U. S, has emerged as the one of the largest oil producing country in the world which has caused substantial growth in the oil & gas industry in the North America since last few years which has made the region the most suitable market for the drum dumper manufacturers in the long term. However, due to high impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of the developed regions such as North America and Europe, drum dumper market of these regions is expected to witness slow growth for next couple of years. Drum Dumper Market Competitive Landscape The global drum dumper market is moderately consolidated in nature with few leading players accumulating maximus share of the market. However, local players have also contributed significantly in the global drum dumper market. Some of the prominent players in the global drum dumpers market are METO Systems, Valley Craft Industries, Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Beacon Industries, Flexicon Corporation, Wuxi Tongyang Machinery, National Bulk Equipment, Inc., Liftomatic Material Handling, Inc., Drum Runner, Ruger Industries (David Round Company), KIJEKA Engineers, Air Process Systems & Conveyors Co., Inc., Easy Lift Equipment, and K.Y Industries.

Explore Fact.MR’s Trending Report – https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com