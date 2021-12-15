Global and United States Modified Polyetherimide Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Modified polyetherimide plastics by adding various additives to polyetherimide plastics, the modified polyetherimide plastics are of good quality, with excellent transparency, oxidation resistance, strength, hardness and antistatic property, and low production cost.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Modified Polyetherimide Market This report focuses on global and United States Modified Polyetherimide market. In 2020, the global Modified Polyetherimide market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the Modified Polyetherimide market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Modified Polyetherimide Scope and Market Size Modified Polyetherimide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modified Polyetherimide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For United States market, this report focuses on the Modified Polyetherimide market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type Melt Polycondensation Solution Polymerization

Segment by Application Electronics Automotive Medical Tableware/Catering Aircraft Others

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

By Company SABIC RTP Ensinger Mitsuichemicals

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modified Polyetherimide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Modified Polyetherimide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Melt Polycondensation

1.2.3 Solution Polymerization

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Modified Polyetherimide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Tableware/Catering

1.3.6 Aircraft

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Modified Polyetherimide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Modified Polyetherimide Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Modified Polyetherimide Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Modified Polyetherimide, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Modified Polyetherimide Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Modified Polyetherimide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Modified Polyetherimide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Modified Polyetherimide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Modified Polyetherimide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Modified Polyetherimide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

