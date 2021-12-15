Rising Impact Of Climate Change Is Causing Discomfort & Further Resulted Into Increased Demand For Air Handler Market

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system provides comfort or desired air condition through manipulation of air by heating and air conditioning. HVAC system uses air handler unit for the regulation and circulation of air in the effective area. Air handler comprises of filter, heat exchanger coils, mixing chamber and blower. It is used for re-condition and circulation of air in the effective area resulting into increased energy efficiency of the HVAC system.

Air handler market is anticipated to grow with mid-single digit CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Owing to factor like rising impact of climate change is causing discomfort and therefore creating need for an HVAC system. Which has increased the focus of world’s leading HVAC system manufacturers towards the regions which are highly affected by climate change further resulted into increased demand for air handler.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5072

Air Handler Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global air handler market is being studied under Type, End Use & Region.

By type of air handler unit, global air handler market is segmented as –

Terminal Air Handler

Makeup Air Handler

Rooftop Air Handler

By end user, global air handler market is segmented as –

Residential

Commercial Offices Shopping malls Café & restaurants Hospitals Others

Industrial Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistic Ware Houses Others



By Regions, global air handler market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

For Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5072

Air Handler Market Regional Overview Rapidly growing economies and lifestyle aspiration in the higher as well as lower middle income countries in Asia Pacific (including East Asia, South Asia & Oceania) is the most considerable phenomenon which makes the region most suitable market for air handler. Higher effects of the global warming and climate change coinciding with development of the lifestyle in the region and technological advancement in the HVAC systems are collectively anticipated to create robust market opportunities in the region. Initiative taken by the governments of various countries in Asia Pacific region to increase manufacturing such as concession in taxes & smoothen rules for FDI are expected to attract leading player to establish their base in the region to lowering the overall cost of the product. Europe and North America are forecasted to be slightly behind in the market of air handler because economies of these regions are expected to witness slow growth for next few years due to heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business sector of these regions. Air Handler Market Competitive Landscape The global air handler market is moderately consolidated in nature with few major players dominating the global market leaving very less share for the medium & small regional players. China remained as the market leader in both production and consumption of the air handler. Increased competition in HVAC industry have forced the market leaders to lower their manufacturing cost which leads to mass production in developing economies to get cutting edge advantage of low labour cost & easy availability of raw material. Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global air handler market are Carrier Corporation, Trane, Wolf GmbH, GEA Air Treatment, SABIANA, BPS CLIMA etc.

Explore Fact.MR’s Trending Report – https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com