Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Leisure Activities Among All Kinds Of People Is Foreseen To Support The Growth Of The Pontoon Boat Market

Pontoon boat is built on a flat deck and is equipped with two or three interconnected tubes also known as pontoon which enables the boat to float. Pontoon boat has gained momentum from multiple applications for recreational purposes, fishing or sporting activities.

Thus, increasing consumer inclination towards leisure activities among all kinds of people is foreseen to support the growth of the market. In addition, the pontoon boat is more spacious than any other motorboat, in turn, having plenty of storage space coupled with higher seating capacity.

Pontoon Boat Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global pontoon boat market is being studied under tube type, size, application & region.

Based on the tube type, the Pontoon boat market can be segmented as:

Two-Tube Pontoon

Three-Tube Pontoon

Based on the size, the Pontoon Boat market can be segmented as:

Less than 20 Feet

20-24 Feet

Above 24 Feet

Based on the application, the Pontoon boat market can be segmented as:

Recreational

Fishing

Sports

Others

Based on the region, the Pontoon Boat market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Pontoon Boat Market Competitive Landscape The pontoon boat market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Some of the prominent players in the Brunswick Corporation, Polaris Industries, White River Marine Group, Sun Tracker, , Tahoe, Smoker Craft, Silver Wave, , Avalon Pontoon Boats, Larson Escape, Crest Marine LLC, Manitou Pontoon Boats and JC TriToon Marine, among others. Leading pontoon boat manufacturers are continuously involved in new product developments or advancements in their existing product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in 2020, Sun Tracker introduced its new pontoon recreational boat “Party Barge 20 DLX”. The newly launched boat has seating capacity up to 10 crew and is also equipped with Bluetooth stereo.

