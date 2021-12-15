The Growing Marine Sector And Outdoor Events Is Expected To Fuel The Growth Of Jon Boat Market

Jon boats are flat bottomed boats equipped with a unique type of boat hull which provides the users with a stable ride. These boats are also known as utility boats and are used for fishing or hunting purposes. One of the prominent advantages of the Jon boat is its reduced weight which enables the hunter or fisherman to accommodate more gear on the boat.

In addition, the cost-effective nature of the boat has encouraged more people to try their hands at fishing and boating. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for Jon boat market growth. On the other hand, the growing marine sector and outdoor events such as recreational activities fishing and hunting activities among all kinds of people, all ages and income groups are expected to fuel the growth of Jon boat market during the forecast period.

Jon Boat Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global Jon boat market is being studied under boat type, application, & region.

Based on the boat type, the Jon boat market can be segmented as:

Aluminum

Fiberglass

Wood

Others

Based on the application, the Jon boat market can be segmented as:

Fishing

Hunting

Others

Based on the region, the Jon boat market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Jon Boat Market Competitive Landscape The market for Jon boat is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Some of the players operating in the market are Lowe Boats, Alumacraft Boat Co., CRESTLINER, War Eagle Boats, Polar Kraft, Xpress Boats, Tracker Boats, SeaArk Boats, White River Marine Group, LLC, Smoker Craft Boats, Devlin Designing Boat Builders, and Alutec Boats, among others. Players in the market are focusing on launching new products to enhance their market presence and to gain a competitive edge over the other market players on a global scale. For instance, in 2019, White River Marine introduced its Triton riveted Jon boat which is equipped with 100-gauge hull for superior stump-knocking maneuverability and structural integrity. In addition, the boat has a capacity to accommodate 3 persons and a transom height of 15 inch.

