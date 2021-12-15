Sales of Red Wine is Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of Over 5% by 2031.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis on the red wine industry, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 125 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% across the 2021-2031 assessment period. In the near-term forecast, the industry is projected to be valued at US$ 78 Bn by 2022, reflecting a CAGR of over 2%.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of red wine expanded sluggishly at a CAGR of nearly 2%. This restricted trajectory was largely a result of limited market penetration across several markets coupled with the highly premium nature of wines, rendering them highly expensive. Prospects declined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as distilleries ceased operations while consumers drifted towards consuming more health boosting beverages.

Manufacturers are capitalizing on the surging popularity of the organic wine sector, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Increased foray towards consuming naturally-derived products is mainly boosting its popularity. Documented benefits upon consumption, including reduction in cholesterol levels, high antioxidant properties and elimination of free radicals from the body are all expected to fuel organic red wine consumption.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global red wine industry to add 1.6x the market value by 2031 By type, shiraz and merlot red wines to hold 13% of global revenue share through 2031 Sales of sweet red wines are expected to reach US$ 78 Bn by 2021, growing at 4% CAGR through 2031 Semi-sweet red wines to account for a revenue share exceeding 2/5th across the forecast period Light-bodied and fully-bodied red wines to account for 9 out of 10 sales until 2031 S to capture a market share of 40% in the global red wines market India to emerge as an opportunistic market, registering Y-o-Y expansion rate of over 7% until 2031

“Rising social acceptance of alcoholic beverage consumption, coupled with documented instances of benefits associated with red wine is anticipated to deepen revenue pools for key manufacturers,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In the following decade, manufacturers in the red wine market will focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product releases.

TWE has introduced a four-strong Penfolds-branded red wine lineup made primarily from Napa Valley Cabernet parcels. The two higher-priced California Collection expressions are blended with a lower amount of South Australian Shiraz, so they aren’t entirely Californian. & J. Gallo Winery has completed the acquisition of more than 30 wine brands. The Federal Trade Commission approved the conclusion of the agreement between Gallo and Constellation on December 23, 2020. Accolade Wines, based in Australia, has acquired Rolf Binder Wines of the Barossa Valley in northeast Adelaide for an undetermined amount. Rolf Binder possesses over 100 hectares of vineyards, and Rolf Binder Jr. manages the firm winery.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global red wine market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (shiraz, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, barbera, blaufrankish, bordeaux, cabernet franc, gamany and others), sales channel (modern trade, grocery store, convenience store, e-commerce and other retail formats), body type (light bodied, medium-bodied and full-bodied) and sweetness level (dry, semi-sweet and sweet) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Companies

Accolade Wines Australia Limited

Casella Family Brands

Caviro

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Constellation Brands

Diageo Plc

E&J Gallo Winery

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Shiraz Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Pinot Noir Barbera Blaufränkisch Bordeaux Cabernet Franc Gamany Other Red Wines



Sales Channel

Red Wines Sales through Modern Trade Red Wines Sales through Grocery Stores Red Wines Sales through Convenience Stores Red Wines Sales through E-commerce Platforms Red Wines Sales through Other Retail Formats



Body Type

Light Bodied Red Wine Medium Bodied Red Wine Full-Bodied Red Wine



Sweetness Level

Dry Red Wine Semi-sweet Red Wine Sweet Red Wine



Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative red wine markets?

Which factors will impact the growth of red wine?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the red wine industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

